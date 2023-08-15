Tattooed Chef (TTCFQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFQGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFQGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 117.28% and a negative net margin of 62.42%.

Tattooed Chef Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TTCFQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 154,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,749. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Tattooed Chef

(Get Free Report)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, wood fire crusted pizza, handheld burritos, and bars and quesadillas.

