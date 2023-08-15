Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The company has a market cap of $136.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

In other news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,689 shares of company stock worth $274,444. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

