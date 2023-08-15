Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 99,426 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 679.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,426 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 2.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $52,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.89. The stock had a trading volume of 213,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.27. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

