Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 12,490 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,477,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in ResMed by 2,341.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 211,185 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in ResMed by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $182.82. 274,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,124. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.65 and a 200 day moving average of $217.68. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.14 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,849. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

