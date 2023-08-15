Tekla Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $81,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $151.72. 498,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.