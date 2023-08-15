Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 417.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,914 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 69,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,121. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

