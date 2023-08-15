Tekla Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $35,838,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $13,043,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETNB. Evercore ISI began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of ETNB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.96 and a quick ratio of 18.96.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

