Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,408 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $23,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $298,877,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after acquiring an additional 266,004 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,414. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average is $209.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

