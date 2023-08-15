Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.49%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

