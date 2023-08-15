Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 286.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

