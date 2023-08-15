Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168,177 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 129,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,756. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

