Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 263,377 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,973.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.49. 35,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,545. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 168.39 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.