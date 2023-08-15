Telcoin (TEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $434,031.52

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $67.60 million and approximately $434,031.52 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

