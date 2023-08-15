Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.