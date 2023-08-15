Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of TPX opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at $42,154,267.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,678,000 after purchasing an additional 253,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

