Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Margaret A. Treese Sells 14,592 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,560,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,494 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

