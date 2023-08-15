Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.52. The company had a trading volume of 47,664,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,766,656. The company has a market capitalization of $747.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.77 and its 200-day moving average is $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

