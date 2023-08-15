Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 84,994 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,112. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.66. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

