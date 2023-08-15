The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $17.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $25,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
