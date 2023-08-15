The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SJM opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

