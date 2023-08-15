The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO Sells $223,515.00 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Middleby Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.88. 422,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter worth $21,366,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

