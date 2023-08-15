The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Progressive worth $332,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 1.3 %

PGR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.34. 967,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,858. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.