The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Progressive worth $332,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive
Progressive Stock Down 1.3 %
PGR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.34. 967,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,858. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.