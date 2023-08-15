The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Get Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SO opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.