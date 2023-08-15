The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle Sells 32,379 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.83. 457,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,774. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Timken

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth $1,810,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Timken by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Timken by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.