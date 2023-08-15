The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Get Toro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

Toro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTC opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19. Toro has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toro by 1,410.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

(Get Free Report

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.