Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.11 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $245.26 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,245,527,916 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

