Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,038 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $31,919,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,379,000 after acquiring an additional 979,844 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after acquiring an additional 889,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

