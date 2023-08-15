Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.25. 207,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $500.78. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

