Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,275 shares during the quarter. Energy Services of America makes up 1.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 35.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESOA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 45,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

