Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

LNG stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.91. The stock had a trading volume of 173,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,978. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

