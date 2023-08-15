Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,680,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a PE ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.