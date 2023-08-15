Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $6,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $19,399,090.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,512,613.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $3,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,056.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $19,399,090.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,512,613.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,296,578 shares of company stock worth $116,982,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Intapp Stock Up 1.1 %

INTA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,653. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.52. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

