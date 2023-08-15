Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.33 Million

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $219.50 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02304571 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,059,483.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

