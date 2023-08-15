Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 355,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

