Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Chevron makes up 0.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.17.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $160.82. 2,241,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

