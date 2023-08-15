TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 1,214,970 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 258.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214,970 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $58,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. 39,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.81%.

GFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.