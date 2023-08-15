TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,175 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of AmerisourceBergen worth $87,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $187.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.