TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of CrowdStrike worth $71,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.53.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.71. 191,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average is $136.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,800 shares in the company, valued at $55,398,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

