TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 117,110 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,110 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Legend Biotech worth $51,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of LEGN traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. 154,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,150. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

