TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 111,375 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,375 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $39,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $63,014,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,431,000 after purchasing an additional 637,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,696,000 after buying an additional 534,869 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.01. 58,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,850. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

