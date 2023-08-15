TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Position Boosted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of TPG worth $43,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $114,229,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at $83,855,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. 12,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $44.43.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.39 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPG from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

