Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.27.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.26 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $38,292,616.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,383 shares of company stock worth $9,993,906 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

