TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,000.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $980.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.36.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $865.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $866.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.79. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,602 shares of company stock worth $48,686,166. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

