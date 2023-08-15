Tredje AP fonden Acquires 16,040 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after buying an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $126.79. 2,718,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.32.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

