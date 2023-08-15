Tredje AP fonden Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,295 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $65,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.54. 40,966,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,746,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.77 and a 200 day moving average of $212.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

