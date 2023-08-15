Tredje AP fonden Has $32.74 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,085 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.20. 2,556,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $162.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

