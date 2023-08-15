Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 208,217 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,783,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,255,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,025,000 after buying an additional 187,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 136,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,224,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,802,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,580.21, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

