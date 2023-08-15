Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

Progressive stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.16. 412,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

