Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.45. 196,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.72. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.