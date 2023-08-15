Tredje AP fonden Purchases 12,698 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.79. The company had a trading volume of 302,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

